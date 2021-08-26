Russian Ambassador Says Moscow Sent 54 Notes to London on Skripal Case, But to No Avail

Moscow has sent 54 diplomatic notes to London to receive information about the alleged poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, but requests were left unanswered, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Moscow has sent 54 diplomatic notes to London to receive information about the alleged poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, but requests were left unanswered, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC.

"It would be interesting to know information, at least some information about Skripal issues. We have sent some 54 notes ... to the UK Foreign Office just to get something to know about this but we do not know [anything]," Kelin said.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury in March 2018. London qualified the case as poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent, noting that Moscow was involved in the incident � an allegation refuted by Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed to the fact that London provided no evidence to prove its role in the poisoning. London has nonetheless swept aside cooperation requests by Moscow, while claiming that Russia has refused to cooperate on the issue.