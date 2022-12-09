Russian Ambassador Says Moscow Takes Responsibility as Nuclear Power 'Seriously'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov commented on Washington's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about nuclear weapons in an interview with Newsweek and said that Moscow took its responsibility as one of the leading nuclear powers "seriously."

On Wednesday, Putin said that Russia was not going to threaten the world with its nuclear weapons even though they were "more advanced and modern" than those of other nations, and that they were primarily a deterrent. Later in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Putin's statements were "irresponsible" and "dangerous."

"It is unclear where the US side sees irresponsibility.

Russia takes seriously its special responsibility as a leading nuclear power to maintain global security and stability and prevent armed conflicts, especially nuclear ones," Antonov said.

The diplomat added that the administration of US President Joe Biden had misinterpreted the meaning of Putin's words.

"One gets the impression that the administration is using Russian warnings as a mere excuse to criticize, without listening to the substance of our arguments," Antonov added.

The ambassador also said that instead of escalating the situation with baseless accusations, Washington should consider whether the direction of its relations with Moscow was in line with its international obligations.