Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

Published February 10, 2022 | 12:24 AM

New Russia sanctions are to be expected, the only question is their timing, Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) New Russia sanctions are to be expected, the only question is their timing, Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The feeling is that sanctions will be worked out ... The question is when they will be introduced," Antonov told reporters.

The ambassador noted a bipartisan consensus in the US with regard to Russia, with Republicans and Democrats in Congress "competing" in who will propose harsher sanctions.

On Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that US lawmakers are moving toward agreement on an anti-Russian sanctions bill over the situation in Ukraine.

He said that the basic view of many and of the White House is to "pass a full strong sanctions bill before any invasion."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it intends to attack any country, including Ukraine, and vocally reserves its right to conduct troop movements on its own territory. Moscow dismisses the West's accusations as a pretext for NATO to deploy more military hardware and troops closer to Russian borders.

