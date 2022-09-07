UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says No Prerequisites For Creating Russia-China Military Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) There are no prerequisites for creating a military alliance between Russia and China, though Western countries are making incredible efforts to push Moscow and Beijing closer, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday.

Western countries "are making such incredible efforts to push Russia and China into each other's arms" and expressing concerns that a military alliance between the countries is allegedly being formed, the diplomat said.

"Our leaders have repeatedly emphasized that we are not striving for some kind of military alliance, allied relations impose certain obligations, we and our Chinese partners would not like to take on these obligations because our mutual understanding is precisely mutual understanding," Denisov said in an interview with Russian reporters.

The two countries support each other at different international platform, such as the UN, as their positions are close, the diplomat said.

"This is a more balanced and more reasonable position for both China and us, so I, frankly, see no prerequisites for the formation of any allied relations, especially military alliances," he added.

