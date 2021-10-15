Russian Ambassador Says Only Moscow Supported Armenia During Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation

Russia was the only country to stand with Armenia during the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia was the only country to stand with Armenia during the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said on Friday.

"Naturally, we all remember vividly those dramatic events that took place a year ago. And in that difficult time for Armenia and the Armenian people, it was Russia that was there and lent a hand. In political terms, Russia was the only country that was with Armenia," Kopyrkin said at a geopolitical panel, "Armenia and Russia: the imperative of a new strategy," which took place at the Russian-Armenian University.

According to the ambassador, although countries around the world are now starting to show interest in Nagorno-Karabakh because of the desire to benefit from the changing regional situation, they all mostly remained silent during the conflict.

"However, a banal, but no less true, proverb says that a friend in need is a friend indeed," Kopyrkin added.

The ambassador pointed to the solid Russia-Armenia relations within the common integration structures, but stressed that changing circumstances require a "qualitatively different" approach to bilateral relations.

"For example, we should think together about how to eliminate the growing imbalance. This can be seen, felt between our very deep, strategic relations in the field of defense and security, in the economic sphere in general, in those external vectors that prevail in such very important issues as ways of state development, public values. Here is still room for improvement," Kopyrkin said.

The ambassador added that the southern Caucasus region, and in a broader sense the world, are experiencing serious changes.

"In fact, there is an obvious tendency towards the formation of a new world order behind these sometimes dramatic events. Now various forces, powers, blocs of powers, alliances are fighting for positions in this new, as yet unknown world order. Competition is growing and sometimes it takes very dramatic forms, not always acceptable in terms of the classics of diplomacy," Kopyrkin said.

The struggle is becoming multidimensional, he said, adding that the new term "hybrid war" is often used to describe what is going on.

"And in these conditions, relations between traditional allies, relations that have been tested for centuries, become even more relevant. The people of our countries feel very well the value of these relations, the treasure that, I am sure, helps, will help us to protect our interests in this difficult world," the Russian ambassador said.

The geopolitical session "Armenia and Russia: the imperative of a new strategy" is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. It is being held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The event was organized jointly with the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences, and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry.