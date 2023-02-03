Russian Ambassador Says Over 1,800 Russian Military Instructors Currently Stationed in CAR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Over 1,800 Russian military instructors are currently working in the Central African Republic (CAR), Bangui has sent an official request to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to increase their number, Russian Ambassador to car Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik.

"Today, there are 1,890 Russian instructors in the CAR.

The government is interested in increasing their number. Relatively recently, Bangui has duly submitted the relevant request to the UNSC," Bikantov said.

In 2022, Bikantov told Sputnik that there were 1,135 Russian military instructors in the republic at the moment. In 2020, Andrei Kemarsky, then director of the Department of Africa in the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that some 235 Russian military instructors were working in the CAR.