UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Says Pompeo's Statement Proves US Meddling In Venezuelan Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Pompeo's Statement Proves US Meddling in Venezuelan Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that "the multilateral effort to restore democracy is continuing to build momentum" in Venezuela is yet another evidence of US attempts to intervene in the internal affairs of sovereign states, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that "the multilateral effort to restore democracy is continuing to build momentum" in Venezuela and that he had ordered to work out the resumption of the work of the US embassy in Caracas.

"Issues related to the situation in Venezuela fall within the competence of the government bodies of this country.

Only the people of Venezuela have the right to determine their own future. Regarding the recent statements by US officials about the 'building momentum for the restoration of democracy' is another evidence of Washington's widespread attempts to intervene in the internal affairs of sovereign states, which continue not only in violation of international law, but also in complete isolation from reality, without taking the present situation in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic into account," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Democracy Caracas Venezuela From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

37 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

1 hour ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.