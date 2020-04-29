(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that "the multilateral effort to restore democracy is continuing to build momentum" in Venezuela is yet another evidence of US attempts to intervene in the internal affairs of sovereign states, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that "the multilateral effort to restore democracy is continuing to build momentum" in Venezuela and that he had ordered to work out the resumption of the work of the US embassy in Caracas.

"Issues related to the situation in Venezuela fall within the competence of the government bodies of this country.

Only the people of Venezuela have the right to determine their own future. Regarding the recent statements by US officials about the 'building momentum for the restoration of democracy' is another evidence of Washington's widespread attempts to intervene in the internal affairs of sovereign states, which continue not only in violation of international law, but also in complete isolation from reality, without taking the present situation in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic into account," Melik-Bagdasarov said.