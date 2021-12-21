UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Reports Of Civilian Death Toll From US Airstrikes 'Terrifying'

Russian Ambassador Says Reports of Civilian Death Toll From US Airstrikes 'Terrifying'

Media estimates of the number of civilians killed by "targeted" US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are terrifying, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Media estimates of the number of civilians killed by "targeted" US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are terrifying, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that thousands of civilians in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, including children, were killed by US airstrikes conducted with imprecise targeting and "deeply flawed intelligence." The newspaper has studied 1,311 documents from a hidden Pentagon archive, concluding that the civilian death toll was much higher than the 1,417 civilian deaths reported by the US military in Iraq and Syria, and the 188 deaths reported in Afghanistan since 2018.

"The number of victims of 'targeted' US airstrikes - which is, according to preliminary estimates, more than 1,500 civilians - is terrifying," Antonov said, commenting on the report. "Among the killed are women and children. Their murder is on the conscience of those in the US Defense Department and, obviously, the special services serving it, who were in a hurry to report on their successes in counterterrorism."

The diplomat said the revelations are far from unique "in a series of criminal miscalculations in the overseas escapades of the United States."

Instances of using depleted uranium munitions against Yugoslavia, Syria and Iraq, as well as bombings of Iraq's Fallujah and Syria's Raqqa, have still to be investigated, Antonov recalled.

"Questions about the supply of weapons from Western countries to terrorist groups remain unanswered," Antonov stated. "The list of claims is long and requires closer attention from the international community."

Reports of civilian casualties were often dismissed because surveillance footage was too brief, The New York Times said on Saturday. Interviews with surviving residents and current and former US officials revealed that the American military made little effort to identify patterns of failure, and there have been no public assessments which included admission of wrongdoing.

The newspaper said that civilian deaths were often the result of "confirmation bias" on the part of the US military, which confused civilians with terrorist fighters, or failed to make sure that targeted buildings had no civilians inside.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that a secret US strike cell called Talon Anvil was responsible for civilian casualties in Syria resulting from air strikes. The unit rushed to destroy "enemies" and sidestepped safeguards, circumventing important rules which helped protect civilians. Some members of Talon Anvil even refused to participate in strikes targeting people who appeared to be innocent bystanders. The majority of the strikes were ordered by relatively low-ranking US Army Delta Force commandos in Talon Anvil, and were labeled as defensive strikes in order to limit oversight.

