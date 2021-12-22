Russian Ambassador Says RT DE Under Pressure in Germany

The RT DE broadcaster is under pressure in Germany to make it difficult to launch broadcasting to local audiences, this contradicts the principle of freedom of speech, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The RT DE broadcaster is under pressure in Germany to make it difficult to launch broadcasting to local audiences, this contradicts the principle of freedom of speech, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said.

"We are extremely concerned about reports that the satellite signal transmission of the Russian German-language tv channel RT DE, which started broadcasting on December 16, 2021, was terminated at the request of the German media regulator. We state with regret that RT DE is under constant pressure in Germany to prevent or make it as difficult as possible for a Russian company to start working on a local audience," the ambassador told Russian journalists.

According to him, "attempts to eliminate a strong competitor in the media field and restrict access to an alternative and at the same time exclusively professional point of view on world events are clearly discordant with statements about the inadmissibility of censorship, protection of freedom of speech, press and the right to information."