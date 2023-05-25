UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Russia, N.Korea Working On System Of Settlements In Rubles

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Moscow and Pyongyang are working on creating a system of settlements in rubles, this will help boost trade, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat said the volume of bilateral trade is extremely small, and the difficult situation was caused the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

"Nevertheless, we have many opportunities even in these conditions to increase trade turnover. The main thing is to establish a system of settlements in rubles, and we are working on it," Matsegora said.

