UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Says Summoned To Polish Foreign Ministry Over Putin's Remarks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 03:00 AM

Russian Ambassador Says Summoned to Polish Foreign Ministry Over Putin's Remarks

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev told Sputnik that he had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the remarks of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Polish foreign policy in the 1930s.

Speaking at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board on Tuesday, Putin called Polish Ambassador to Nazi Germany Jozef Lipski a "bastard and anti-Semitic swine," who supported Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his idea of expelling Polish Jews to Africa "for extinction and extermination.

"

"I have been invited to the Polish Foreign Ministry, I had a conversation with the chair of the Eastern Department," the Russian ambassador said.

According to Andreyev, the conversation was tough but consistent, with the parties having provided each other with their points of view.

"We were speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks, made first on the sidelines of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] Summit and then at the Defense Ministry's board. We will not let anyone give us lectures," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Poland Adolf Hitler Jew

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

4 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

4 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

4 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

4 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.