Russian Ambassador Says Swiss Rhetoric on Arms Re-export to Ukraine Disappointing

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russian Ambassador Sergey Garmonin told Sputnik that the Swiss parliament's debates about the possible re-export of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine is a "disappointment."

"We note with great disappointment the increasing practical discussions in both chambers of the Swiss parliament of different versions of legislative initiatives, the essence of which boils down to one thing ” to allow third countries to re-export arms and ammunition of Swiss production to Ukraine," Garmonin said.

The ambassador noted that the Swiss authorities have intensified discussions about such re-exports, citing "an urgent need" for such a step.

"It is quite unfortunate that the proponents of pumping the Kiev regime with weapons are bluntly putting forward the need to ensure full capacity utilization of the relevant enterprises of the Swiss military-industrial complex and full employment as the main argument," Garmonin added.

Switzerland has been under pressure from Germany, Spain and Denmark to allow them to send Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. In late January, the Security Policy Committee of the National Council approved the initiative on the re-export of weapons produced in Switzerland to Ukraine, which was later opposed by the Security Policy Commission of the Council of States. Both chambers have yet to discuss the amendments.

Moscow has criticized the West for funneling lethal aid to its neighbor instead of enabling peace talks and warned that efforts to arm Ukraine will only prolong the conflict.