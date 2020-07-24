UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Says UK Policy Will Follow US, Including On Sanctions Against Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:47 AM

Russian Ambassador Says UK Policy Will Follow US, Including on Sanctions Against Moscow

The UK foreign policy will inevitably follow Washington's lead, meaning London will definitely tighten sanctions against Russia, Ambassador Andrei Kelin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The UK foreign policy will inevitably follow Washington's lead, meaning London will definitely tighten sanctions against Russia, Ambassador Andrei Kelin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the US House of Representatives approved an amendment that would impose new sanctions on those who work on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. The US also slapped sanctions on the head of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

"I think it will happen, no doubt about that. The British policy does drift toward the US. There are a number of reasons for that ... The British policy will inevitably conform to the American policy and those demands that Washington issues," Kelin said in an interview with Russian news outlet RBC when asked about possible new sanctions, adding that the political relations between London and Moscow are essentially almost frozen.

He added that Russian diplomats had talked with their UK colleagues about the matters pertaining to the Treaty on Open Skies, from which the US had recently withdrawn.

"We have indeed discussed those issues with British diplomats. They think that the treaty must be preserved. They do not like the US stance as there are not many remaining instruments for maintaining the conventional arms security in Europe," the ambassador said.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and became effective ten years later. It allows 34 participating countries to conduct unarmed observation flights over each other's territories. In late May, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was pulling out from the treaty on account of Moscow for allegedly not following it, and would not rejoin it "until they [Russia] adhere."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Washington Trump Germany London Nord Lead United Kingdom Chechen Republic May Gas From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

6 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

36 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

5 hours ago

WHO to Help Papua New Guinea Combat COVID-19 Amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.