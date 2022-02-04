The possible visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Moscow has not been discussed yet, but nothing can be ruled out, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The possible visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Moscow has not been discussed yet, but nothing can be ruled out, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As far as I know, such a question has not yet come up, although nothing can be ruled out � now a number of presidents have already sent requests (for visits) to Moscow, as far as I know: French President (Emmanuel) Macron and German Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz. But so far, this issue has not been discussed," Kelin said when asked whether Johnson's possible visit is under consideration after his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.