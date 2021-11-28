Russian Ambassador Says UK Sending Troops Closer to Russian Border Does Not Ease Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin has described the movement of UK troops as not conducive to reducing the current tensions.

In an interview with Times Radio, Kelin stated that he would not say that another redeployment of UK troops closer to the border of NATO and Russia within 10 years would help reduce the current military tensions.