MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin on Saturday mentioned being unaware about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly making the decisions regarding the UK destroyer Defender by himself, adding that this is a "very serious" matter if it is true.

"Regarding the issue of whether or not the prime minister and other high-ranking government officials were involved in making the decision, I have no specific information about that," Kelin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

"I am thinking about how all those decisions were made. If they were made exactly like the newspapers say .

.. if that is really how it was, then, of course, this is very serious," Kelin stressed.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and entered Russian waters three kilometers away in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, a Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out a "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

Later, The Telegraph, citing its sources, reported that the final decision on Defender's sailing in the Black Sea was left to the UK prime minister.