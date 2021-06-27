UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Says Unaware If UK's Johnson Made Decisions On Defender By Himself

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russian Ambassador Says Unaware If UK's Johnson Made Decisions on Defender by Himself

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin on Saturday mentioned being unaware about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly making the decisions regarding the UK destroyer Defender by himself, adding that this is a "very serious" matter if it is true.

"Regarding the issue of whether or not the prime minister and other high-ranking government officials were involved in making the decision, I have no specific information about that," Kelin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

"I am thinking about how all those decisions were made. If they were made exactly like the newspapers say .

.. if that is really how it was, then, of course, this is very serious," Kelin stressed.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and entered Russian waters three kilometers away in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, a Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out a "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

Later, The Telegraph, citing its sources, reported that the final decision on Defender's sailing in the Black Sea was left to the UK prime minister.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Russia United Kingdom Border YouTube All Government

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

13 minutes ago

Pakistan's soil not be used against Afghanistan: S ..

13 minutes ago

Medvedev wins first grass court title in timely Wi ..

38 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin backs Kane to come good against Germ ..

38 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Cov ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.