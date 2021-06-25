Russian Ambassador Says US Officials Were Instructed to Intensify Contacts With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he had received assurances during meetings in US agencies that US officials had been instructed to intensify contacts with Russia.

"I received assurances from the National Security Council and the State Department that the instructions about the need to intensify Russian-US contacts have been given. I would like now to see all this in practice," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.