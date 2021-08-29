UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says West Did Not Ask Moscow To Recognize New Afghan Authorities

Russian Ambassador Says West Did Not Ask Moscow to Recognize New Afghan Authorities

Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that the Western countries did not ask Moscow to recognize the new Afghan authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that the Western countries did not ask Moscow to recognize the new Afghan authorities.

"No, they did not contact us," Zhirnov told the Soloviov Live show on YouTube.

According to the ambassador, the talks about the possible recognition of the country's new authorities came after "the West realized that there was no alternative to the actual power that is now in Afghanistan, and the Western stake on President [Ashraf] Ghani had failed."

