MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said that he would discuss in detail all issues of ensuring the security of the embassy at a meeting with the Taliban (recognized as terrorist movement and banned in Russia) in Kabul on August 17.

"Tomorrow I will have a meeting with high-ranking Taliban officials, who coordinate security issues in the city, and not only in the city. I will work out with the all the security issues of the embassy in detail, according to the list, and so that the staff here work and live well. Plus, in addition to the embassy, we also have the Russian Center for Science and Culture, it also needs to be protected and guarded," the ambassador said on the air of Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

The Taliban are guarding the Russian embassy in Kabul with armored vehicles and machine guns, Zhirnov said.

"A brigade empowered by high-ranking officials, it came to us today, led by their senior. He confirmed all the directives to ensure the safety of the diplomatic mission. They are standing around the clock, there is an armored vehicle with machine guns, everything is fine," he said.