UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Would Discuss With Taliban Embassy's Security In Detail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:13 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Would Discuss With Taliban Embassy's Security in Detail

Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said that he would discuss in detail all issues of ensuring the security of the embassy at a meeting with the Taliban (recognized as terrorist movement and banned in Russia) in Kabul on August 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said that he would discuss in detail all issues of ensuring the security of the embassy at a meeting with the Taliban (recognized as terrorist movement and banned in Russia) in Kabul on August 17.

"Tomorrow I will have a meeting with high-ranking Taliban officials, who coordinate security issues in the city, and not only in the city. I will work out with the all the security issues of the embassy in detail, according to the list, and so that the staff here work and live well. Plus, in addition to the embassy, we also have the Russian Center for Science and Culture, it also needs to be protected and guarded," the ambassador said on the air of Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

The Taliban are guarding the Russian embassy in Kabul with armored vehicles and machine guns, Zhirnov said.

"A brigade empowered by high-ranking officials, it came to us today, led by their senior. He confirmed all the directives to ensure the safety of the diplomatic mission. They are standing around the clock, there is an armored vehicle with machine guns, everything is fine," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Fine Vehicles Vehicle August All

Recent Stories

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

46 minutes ago
 National Assembly body receives briefing on risk a ..

National Assembly body receives briefing on risk allowance to health workers

3 minutes ago
 SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

46 minutes ago
 Zartaj Gul lauds bringing of Women Property Act i ..

Zartaj Gul lauds bringing of Women Property Act in Ombudsperson's purview

3 minutes ago
 Belgium to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Pr ..

Belgium to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Bezos' Blue Origin Sues US Gov't Over $2.9Bln Luna ..

Bezos' Blue Origin Sues US Gov't Over $2.9Bln Lunar Landing Contract Given to Sp ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.