Russian Ambassador Slams Israeli Strikes on Syria as 'Provocative and Extremely Dangerous'

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Israeli airstrikes near Damascus on Thursday led to a "horrible" situation that endangered a civilian airplane, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said on Monday.

On Thursday, a civilian airplane with 172 passengers on board nearly came under the fire of Syrian air defense systems, which were active at the time to repel the Israeli airstrikes, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The plane managed to leave the area and successfully land at Russia's Hmeimim base, the closest alternative airfield.

"A horrible incident occurred during another Israeli attack on the night of February 6, when a plane with 172 passengers on board nearly fell under the return fire of Syrian air defense forces. Thankfully, they managed to redirect it [the plane] to Hmeimim on time," Efimov told Sputnik.

The diplomat called this incident a violation of Syria's sovereignty, which endangered the lives of innocent bystanders.

Efimov added that Israel's repeated attacks against Syria were provocative and dangerous.

"The Israeli raids, of course, are provocative and extremely dangerous for the situation around Syria. Missiles hit not only the territories bordering Israel but also the areas deep inside Syria, in the east of the country and even in residential areas of Damascus. It is especially unfortunate that civilian bystanders become victims of these attacks," the ambassador said.

Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria for years without Damascus' permission, justifying its actions by the need to counter Iran's alleged military presence in the neighboring country.