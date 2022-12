Russian Ambassador Stepanov Says Summoned to Canadian Foreign Ministry Later on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been summoned by the Canadian Foreign Ministry later on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been summoned by the Canadian Foreign Ministry later on Monday.

'Summoned again today to the Canadian Foreign Ministry by 16:00,' Stepanov said.

The topic of discussion has not been disclosed yet.