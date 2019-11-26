UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Stresses Complexity Of Dialogue With UK On Visas For Russian Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:21 PM

Russian Ambassador Stresses Complexity of Dialogue With UK on Visas for Russian Diplomats

The dialogue with the United Kingdom on issuing visas for Russian diplomats is proceeding with difficulties, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Tuesday.

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The dialogue with the United Kingdom on issuing visas for Russian diplomats is proceeding with difficulties, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Tuesday.

"We are currently conducting quite a complicated dialogue with the British on arranging normal visa issuance for those who come here for long-term work.

Everything should be normalized, and we should resume the previous practice, when application processing did not take more than 90 days. We have made attempts to reach agreement during a year, but the attempts have, unfortunately, been disrupted, and it has not been our fault," Kelin told Russian journalists.

After the Salisbury incident in March 2018, when London groundlessly accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, the United Kingdom expelled 23 Russian diplomats, and Russia responded in kind.

Related Topics

UK Moscow Russia London Salisbury United Kingdom March Visa 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Three women named finalists for top human rights p ..

3 minutes ago

Four dead, several injured as powerful earthquake ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy to Protect Russian Journalists Wor ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Not Meddling in UK Political Process, Seeks ..

4 minutes ago

China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong rights ..

10 minutes ago

Polling on one KP Senate seat continues peacefully ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.