UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Summoned By Czech Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Russian Ambassador Summoned by Czech Foreign Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Czech Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky.

"This evening, Deputy (Foreign) Minister Martin Smolek summoned the Russian Ambassador to protest against Russian provocations against diplomatic staff of the Czech Embassy in Moscow. Such unacceptable acts contradict the duties of the Russian Federation under the Vienna Convention," the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that there was already no room for further reduction of the Russian diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic since 14 Russian diplomats had already left the country.

Lipavsky said that Prague wants to maintain "at least elementary" diplomatic relations with Russia "for many practical reasons" and plans to keep "at least a minimum level of communication" with Moscow.

The West scaled up its pressure on Moscow after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The move came after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Vienna Prague Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Czech Republic February

Recent Stories

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

4 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

4 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

4 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

4 hours ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

4 hours ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>