Russian Ambassador Summoned To Dutch Foreign Ministry, Informed About Diplomats' Expulsion

March 29, 2022

Russian Ambassador Summoned to Dutch Foreign Ministry, Informed About Diplomats' Expulsion



PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to The Hague Alexander Shulgin was summoned to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, where he was informed of the decision to expel 17 Russian diplomats from the country, the kingdom's foreign ministry said.

Earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that The Hague was expelling 17 Russian diplomats.

"Today, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador was told that the Netherlands was expelling 17 Russian intelligence agents," the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the basis for the expulsion is the information of the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) and the Netherlands Military Intelligence Service (MIVD), "indicating that interested persons accredited as diplomats at Russian missions in the Netherlands are secretly acting as intelligence officers."

