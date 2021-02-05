UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry Over Diplomat's Expulsion - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry on Friday and was told the position of Germany on the expulsion of its diplomat from Russia over participation in an unauthorized rally, a source in the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"State Secretary (Miguel) Berger today invited the Russian ambassador to an urgent conversation at the foreign ministry and clearly told him the German position," the source said.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Mekrel called the expulsion of European diplomats unjustified. Maas threatened retaliation if Moscow did not reconsider the decision.

The Russian embassy in Germany has not yet commented on the statement of the German Foreign Ministry.

