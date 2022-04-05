UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Summoned To German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - Embassy

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry on Monday, 40 Russian diplomats were declared personae non gratae in connection with the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which the Russian Defense Ministry called a provocation, the Russian Embassy in Germany said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry on Monday, 40 Russian diplomats were declared personae non gratae in connection with the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which the Russian Defense Ministry called a provocation, the Russian Embassy in Germany said on Monday.

"On April 4, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry, where he was briefed on the official position of the German Federal government in connection with the events in the city of Bucha (Kievv region, Ukraine). According to Berlin, Russian servicemen are directly responsible for this 'war crime,'" the statement says.

The German side also decided to declare 40 employees of Russian diplomatic and consular institutions in Germany personae non gratae, it said.

In response, the ambassador expressed "a categorical rejection of the one-sided accusations of Berlin, which hastened, without waiting for an independent investigation into the events in the city of Bucha, to take the side of the Kiev regime, which had previously been repeatedly convicted of disseminating false information."

The ambassador also outlined the Russian version of what happened.

