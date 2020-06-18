Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry Over 2019 Murder of Georgian - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with probe into the 2019 murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

German prosecutors said earlier in the day that the case against a Russian national accused of killing Zelimkhan Khangoshvili a 40-year-old German citizen and an ethnic Chechen in Berlin in August 2019 had been sent to court.

"Today, we have invited the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry again for a conversation, to unequivocally present our stand to the Russian side. The German government definitely reserves the right for new measures," Maas said at a press conference, held after talks with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.

Two Russian diplomats were expelled from Germany last year, as Germany accused Moscow of failing to assist the probe.