Russian Ambassador Summoned To German Foreign Ministry Over 2019 Murder Of Georgian - Maas

Thu 18th June 2020

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with probe into the 2019 murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

German prosecutors said earlier in the day that the case against a Russian national accused of killing Zelimkhan Khangoshvili a 40-year-old German citizen and an ethnic Chechen in Berlin in August 2019 had been sent to court.

"Today, we have invited the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry again for a conversation, to unequivocally present our stand to the Russian side. The German government definitely reserves the right for new measures," Maas said at a press conference, held after talks with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.

Two Russian diplomats were expelled from Germany last year, as Germany accused Moscow of failing to assist the probe.

