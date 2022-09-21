UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Summoned To Slovak Foreign Ministry After Cemetery Destruction Report

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Russian Ambassador Summoned to Slovak Foreign Ministry After Cemetery Destruction Report

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Bratislava Igor Bratchikov was summoned to the Slovak Foreign Ministry on Tuesday after a report from the Russian diplomatic mission about the destruction of a World War I cemetery of Russian soldiers.

Embassy spokesman Vitaly Zhitnyuk told Sputnik on September 15 that, on an order from head of the village of Ladomirova in eastern Slovakia, a bulldozer leveled the cemetery of Russian army soldiers who died in the First World War. The embassy called it a "sacrilegious step" and called on Slovakia to comply with the 1995 intergovernmental agreement on the burial places of fallen soldiers.

"On Tuesday, September 20, Russian Ambassador Igor Bratchikov was summoned to the Slovak Foreign Ministry in connection with a recent report about the alleged desecration of a military cemetery in Ladomirova," the Slovak Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The fact that the ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry was confirmed to Sputnik at the Russian Embassy.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry called the report about the desecration of the cemetery "fabricated accusations with no factual basis."

The ministry said Slovakia is complying with the provisions of the 1995 agreement and showing due care and respect for the graves and memorials of the military.

Related Topics

Army Russia Died Bratislava Slovakia September World War From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

47 minutes ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

10 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

10 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

10 hours ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.