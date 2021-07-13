UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Talks Defense Cooperation, Sputnik V Supplies With Vietnamese President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:26 PM

Russian ambassador in Hanoi Gennady Bezdetko has discussed defense industry cooperation and supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russian ambassador in Hanoi Gennady Bezdetko has discussed defense industry cooperation and supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday.

The meeting took place as Bezdetko presented his credentials to the president.

"Great attention was paid to trade and economic ties, defense industry cooperation as well as cooperation in scientific and humanitarian areas. The two countries' close interaction in the international arena, the importance of continuous common efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, including supplies of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, were mentioned," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The sides confirmed their commitment to work productively on all bilateral issues, the statement added.

