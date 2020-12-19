UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Ankara To Meet Turkish Health Minister Over Sputnik V Procurement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Ambassador to Ankara to Meet Turkish Health Minister Over Sputnik V Procurement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Turkey Alexey Yerkhov said on Friday that he is set to meet Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to ascertain whether Ankara intends to procure Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine.

"I am planning to meet with the Minister of Health one of these days. We will dot all the letters. And I really hope that following this meeting it will be possible to share more specific information," Yerkhov said in an appearance on Russian state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

There have been conflicting media reports about Ankara's plans regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, with some publications saying officials have ruled out procuring.

Yerekhov said that upon reaching out to health authorities, he was assured that Turkish media outlets had taken statements out of context.

Turkey has reached an agreement with China to secure 50 million doses of the Sinovac which is currently under development.

Turkey's epidemiological situation has drastically worsened over the past month, shooting up to nearly two million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The country has been logging around 30,000 new cases daily since late November, while 17,620 people have died so far.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Died Ankara November Media All Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

WHO Official Says Vital to Control COVID-19 Now to ..

26 minutes ago

Pentagon Agreed With Biden Team to Continue Workin ..

26 minutes ago

Croatia curbs travel, spares Christmas masses

26 minutes ago

Americas Account for Three Quarters of World's New ..

26 minutes ago

UK Satellites OneWeb, Launched by Soyuz-2 From Vos ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.