Russian Ambassador to Argentina Inoculated With Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov has been inoculated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the embassy told reporters.

It said the diplomat felt good and did not have side effects. The embassy clarified the vaccine had been provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and was not part of batches intended for Argentina.