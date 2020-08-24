UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Austria Declines To Comment On Reports Of Russian Diplomat Expulsion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:49 PM

Russian Ambassador to Austria Declines to Comment on Reports of Russian Diplomat Expulsion

Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky told Sputnik he would not comment on media reports about a Russian diplomat being expelled from the country

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky told Sputnik he would not comment on media reports about a Russian diplomat being expelled from the country.

"We do not comment on media reports," the ambassador said.

The Krone Zeitung reported earlier in the day that a diplomat had to leave Austria by September 1 in connection to an espionage case.

More Stories From World

