Russian Ambassador to Austria Declines to Comment on Reports of Russian Diplomat Expulsion

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky told Sputnik he would not comment on media reports about a Russian diplomat being expelled from the country.

"We do not comment on media reports," the ambassador said.

The Krone Zeitung reported earlier in the day that a diplomat had to leave Austria by September 1 in connection to an espionage case.