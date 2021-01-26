UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Be Summoned To Czech Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Situation

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:00 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Prague Aleksandr Zmeyevsky will be summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry over the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and unauthorized protests in Russia, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told reporters.

"As for our reaction, we want to receive from Ambassador Zmeyevsky an explanation for the detention [of Navalny] and the violent suppression of protests and inform him of our position in this matter," Petricek said.

The minister is currently sick with coronavirus, so he could not take part on Monday in the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, at which they tried to find a common approach to the situation around Navalny.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, among other things, plans to discuss the topic during his visit to Moscow in early February.

On Saturday, protests broke out in several cities throughout Russia in support of Navalny, who was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent. He was detained for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

More Stories From World

