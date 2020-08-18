UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Belarus Says Not Planning To Meet With Opposition

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday he did not have any plans to meet with Belarusian opposition representatives.

"No, there are no meetings with the opposition [planned]," Mezentsev told journalists.

Protests in Belarus are in their ninth day now. People took to the streets nationwide after the August 9 presidential election which, according to official government figures, saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with over 80 percent of the vote.

The opposition refused to recognize the results and urged the president to step down. Several state-run companies have joined the protest over the weekend, including Belarus' national television channel BT.

During the first several days, police and security officers used force to disperse the protesters. The documented police response included tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets as well as physical and psychological assault of arrested protesters and journalists.

