Russian Ambassador to Canada Says Diplomats' Possible Expulsion Will Meet Similar Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said that the possible expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country will meet a similar response from Moscow.

Following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, many Western countries have expelled Russian diplomats.

Unlike them, Ottawa has not done that yet.

"We have to react. The principle of reciprocity is the principle of intergovernmental relations, but it's not our choice," Stepanov told The Hill Times newspaper.

The diplomat described such a scenario as an "unfortunate development," adding that channels of communications should always exist.