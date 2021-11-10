UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Canada Says Would Be Good To Launch Bilateral Cyber Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia and Canada would benefit from launching a cybersecurity dialogue, as it could help them address concerns and unfounded allegations, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik in an interview.

When asked whether there is a dialogue on cyberattacks between Moscow and Ottawa, Stepanov said: "It will be useful to launch it."

"Our country has faced multiple unsubstantiated hacking allegations, including from the Canadian authorities," he noted.

When, following the June summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned at a press conference that Canada is second only to the US in terms of the number of cyberattacks carried out from its territory, local experts questioned that statement and alleged that perpetrators "secretly" use Canadian servers.

"Such argumentation is untenable," the ambassador said. "A discussion on incidents in cyberspace should be led by professionals - specialists in information and communication technologies and security - who will speak the same language .

.. and rely ... on concrete facts. It is better to address possible concerns or claims directly to the competent departments, avoiding speculations in media, and resolve them during professional bilateral consultations."

In April, the Canadian National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians alleged that state actors, most notably China and Russia, engage in malicious cyberactivity aimed at targeting Canada's critical infrastructure, conducting online influence campaigns and monitoring dissidents abroad.

The Russian Embassy in Canada said that Ottawa's hacking accusations against Moscow damage already fragile bilateral relations. The diplomatic mission recalled it has repeatedly offered bilateral and multilateral cooperation on information security, but to no avail.

