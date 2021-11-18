Russian Ambassador to Caracas Meets With Venezuelan Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in the early hours of Thursday that he has met with Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez for discussions on bilateral strategic accords.

"Excellent and fruitful meeting with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez to strengthen ties between Russia and Venezuela, promote bilateral strategic agreements that enhance the sovereignty and independence of Russia and Venezuela," Melik-Bagdasarov tweeted.

Last month, the diplomat told Sputnik that the two countries might extend the scope of their military and technical cooperation to include maintenance and repair of equipment under the existing contracts.