Russian Ambassador to China Hopes Putin is First Foreign Leader to Visit Country in 2021

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov on Tuesday expressed hope that President Vladimir Putin would become the first foreign leader to visit China next year when the pandemic recedes.

"Unfortunately, due to the epidemic in 2020, all rather serious plans for the highest-level political visits between our country and China have been postponed," Denisov told reporters.

The diplomat added that Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held a telephone conversation on Monday, while foreign ministers of both countries, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, spoke on December 22.

"During both telephone conversations, the hope was expressed that [in-peron] contacts between the leaders of our countries would resume soon," Denisov said.

The ambassador noted that despite the pandemic, Moscow and Beijing remained in close contact throughout the year.