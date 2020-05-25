MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov as the Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Relations with Syria, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"To appoint the Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Syrian Arab Republic, Efimov Alexander Vladimirovich, as special representative of the Russian President for the development of relations with the Syrian Arab Republic," the document says.

This decree comes into force on the day of its signing, May 25.