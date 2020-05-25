UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Damascus Appointed As Putin's Envoy For Relations With Syria

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Russian Ambassador to Damascus Appointed as Putin's Envoy for Relations With Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov as the Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Relations with Syria, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"To appoint the Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Syrian Arab Republic, Efimov Alexander Vladimirovich, as special representative of the Russian President for the development of relations with the Syrian Arab Republic," the document says.

This decree comes into force on the day of its signing, May 25.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Vladimir Putin May Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

22 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

24 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.