Russian Ambassador to Denmark Says Object Found at Nord Stream Part of Explosive Device

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Experts in Msocow believe that the object that was retrieved near the attacked Nord Stream pipelines was part of an explosive device, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Friday.

Earlier in March, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said that it completed the retrieval of an object found near the Nord Stream pipelines. That object was an an empty maritime smoke buoy that posed no danger risks.

"The continued secrecy of the ongoing investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as the refusal to cooperate with Russia, undermine its credibility," Barbin told the The New York Times, adding that experts in Moscow believe that the retrieved object was part of an explosive device.