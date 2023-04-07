Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Denmark Says Object Found At Nord Stream Part Of Explosive Device

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Says Object Found at Nord Stream Part of Explosive Device

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Experts in Msocow believe that the object that was retrieved near the attacked Nord Stream pipelines was part of an explosive device, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Friday.

Earlier in March, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said that it completed the retrieval of an object found near the Nord Stream pipelines. That object was an an empty maritime smoke buoy that posed no danger risks.

"The continued secrecy of the ongoing investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as the refusal to cooperate with Russia, undermine its credibility," Barbin told the The New York Times, adding that experts in Moscow believe that the retrieved object was part of an explosive device.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Nord Vladimir Putin New York Sweden Denmark March

Recent Stories

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

12 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

26 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

42 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.