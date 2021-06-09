UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Ecuador Denies Putin-Lasso Meeting Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:31 PM

There is no meeting in the pipeline between Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, Russia's ambassador to Ecuador, Vladimir Sprinchan, told Sputnik

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) There is no meeting in the pipeline between Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, Russia's ambassador to Ecuador, Vladimir Sprinchan, told Sputnik.

"This information does correspond to the current work," Sprinchan said.

The ambassador made the statement after the Ecuadorian ex-ambassador to Russia and the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry's COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, Julio Prado Espinosa, told Sputnik on Monday that Quito does not rule out the possibility of Putin and Lasso meeting soon.

"When President Lasso appoints his representative in Moscow, it will also be a reason to build the path that would lead to a meeting between the two heads of state," Julio Prado Espinosa said.

Technical teams of the Ecuadorian president seek to expedite the provision of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which already has the authorization of the country's health control agency.

