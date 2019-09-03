Russian Ambassador To Egypt Dies In Cairo Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:01 AM
Russia's ambassador to Egypt died suddenly on Monday in a Cairo hospital, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on its social media accounts
The embassy did not specify the cause of Sergey Kirpichenko's death.
A career diplomat who had served as ambassador to Egypt since 2011, the 68-year-old had also represented Moscow in Libya, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.
Egypt's foreign ministry issued a brief statement expressing its condolences.