Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):Russia's ambassador to Egypt died suddenly on Monday in a Cairo hospital, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on its social media accounts.

The embassy did not specify the cause of Sergey Kirpichenko's death.

A career diplomat who had served as ambassador to Egypt since 2011, the 68-year-old had also represented Moscow in Libya, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt's foreign ministry issued a brief statement expressing its condolences.