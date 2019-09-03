UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Egypt Dies In Cairo Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:01 AM

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital

Russia's ambassador to Egypt died suddenly on Monday in a Cairo hospital, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on its social media accounts

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):Russia's ambassador to Egypt died suddenly on Monday in a Cairo hospital, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on its social media accounts.

The embassy did not specify the cause of Sergey Kirpichenko's death.

A career diplomat who had served as ambassador to Egypt since 2011, the 68-year-old had also represented Moscow in Libya, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt's foreign ministry issued a brief statement expressing its condolences.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Egypt Social Media Died Cairo Libya United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

25 minutes ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

3 minutes ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

4 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.