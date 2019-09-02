UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Egypt Kirpichenko Passes Away In Cairo Hospital - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:32 PM

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergey Kirpichenko passed away in Cairo on Monday at the age of 68, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergey Kirpichenko passed away in Cairo on Monday at the age of 68, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"This morning, a talented diplomat and a reliable friend, Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Egypt Sergey Vadimovich Kirpichenko died unexpectedly in a hospital in Cairo," the ministry said, adding that an obituary would be published soon.

Kirichenko served as Russia's ambassador to Egypt since 2011. Prior to that, he used to serve as the country's ambassador to Syria, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.

