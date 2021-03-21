Russian Ambassador to Hold Several Meetings in Moscow, Says A Lot of Work Needs to Be Done

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says the current state of US-Russia relations needs to be analyzed and he plans to stay in Moscow for as long as necessary.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Antonov was being invited to Moscow to discuss the future of the US-Russia relationship following US President Joe Biden's remarks earlier this week on Russian President Vladimir Putin having to "pay a price" for alleged meddling in the 2020 US election.

During an interview with ABC news, Biden also replied in the affirmative when asked if he thought Putin was a "killer."

Speaking to reporters at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday, ahead of his flight to Moscow, Antonov said that "there is a lot of work ahead."

"It is necessary to analyze the state of Russian-American relations in which we find ourselves.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that we are interested in the development of Russian-American relations to the same extent as our American colleagues. We just need to make up our mind now," Antonov said.

Earlier on Saturday, Antonov left the Russian Embassy building in Washington, DC, setting off to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend battered relations between the two countries.

As he entered JFK on Saturday, Antonov said he was going to hold a special meeting at the Embassy upon his return to Washington DC.

"I have already planned several meetings in Moscow in various departments. It is difficult to say how much time this will take," Antonov told reporters at JFK later on Saturday, adding that he was going to stay in Moscow "for as long as necessary."