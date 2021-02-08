UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Iran Says Naval Drills To Be Held In Indian Ocean In Mid-February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:43 PM

Russian Ambassador to Iran Says Naval Drills to Be Held in Indian Ocean in mid-February

Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan announced, in his interview with Sputnik, that multilateral naval drills would be held in the Indian Ocean in the middle of February

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan announced, in his interview with Sputnik, that multilateral naval drills would be held in the Indian Ocean in the middle of February.

"The next multilateral naval drills will be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean in the middle of February 2021.

There are plans to practice cooperation in search and rescue operations, and during measures to ensure safe navigation," Dzhagaryan said, when asked to comment on the trilateral exercise.

Russia, Iran and China held their Marine Security Belt naval drills in late December 2019. Iran's military expressed confidence that new joint exercises would follow.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China February December 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, say ..

19 minutes ago

President, KP Governor discuss wide-ranging issues ..

1 second ago

PLA donates first foreign military COVID vaccine a ..

2 seconds ago

PNCA to hold musical evening "Song of Indus" on Fe ..

4 seconds ago

Four booked over power theft

8 seconds ago

India's Ishant Sharma bags 300th Test wicket

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.