Russian Ambassador to Iran Says Naval Drills to Be Held in Indian Ocean in mid-February

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan announced, in his interview with Sputnik, that multilateral naval drills would be held in the Indian Ocean in the middle of February.

"The next multilateral naval drills will be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean in the middle of February 2021.

There are plans to practice cooperation in search and rescue operations, and during measures to ensure safe navigation," Dzhagaryan said, when asked to comment on the trilateral exercise.

Russia, Iran and China held their Marine Security Belt naval drills in late December 2019. Iran's military expressed confidence that new joint exercises would follow.