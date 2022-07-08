UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Japan Condemns 'Barbaric Attack' On Former Japanese Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Russian Ambassador to Japan Condemns 'Barbaric Attack' on Former Japanese Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin on Friday strongly condemned the "barbaric attack" on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that took place earlier in the day in the city of Nara.

  "We are praying for the health of former Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Shinzo Abe. We strongly condemn the barbaric attack on him," Galuzin said in a statement posted on the Russian embassy's Twitter account.

