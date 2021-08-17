Russian Ambassador to Kabul Says Had 'Positive, Constructive' Meeting With Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said that he had held a positive and constructive meeting in Kabul with representatives of the Taliban (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia).

"These were representatives of the senior Taliban in the city.

The meeting was positive and constructive. Taliban representatives said that the Taliban movement has the most friendly, the best approach to Russia. They confirmed the embassy's security guarantees," the ambassador said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Zhirnov also said that there would be no deterioration in the status of the Russian diplomatic mission, all needs would be satisfied.