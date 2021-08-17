UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Kabul Sees No Signs Of Ethnic Cleansing Or Reprisals By Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said that there were no signs of ethnic cleansing or reprisals by the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said that there were no signs of ethnic cleansing or reprisals by the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

"The Taliban guaranteed amnesty to all those who were loyal to the regime, served for it, worked for it, including the military.

They assume that it was their job, they followed orders. Neither ethnic cleansing, nor any kind of reprisals and violence from the side [of the Taliban]. I emphasize, this is my impression here and now, as of this evening," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

