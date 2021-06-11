Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Says Bilateral Relations Remain at Lowest Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The relations of Russia and Lithuania remain at the lowest level due to Vilnius' unwillingness to move on to a positive agenda, Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Alexey Isakov said.

"Unfortunately, there has been little change in our bilateral relations. They continue to remain at the lowest level. This is caused by the obvious unwillingness of Vilnius to move to a positive agenda, to abandon provocative attacks and anti-Russian rhetoric, sometimes even crossing the line of decency," he said in an interview with Russian-language Lithuanian newspaper Ekspres-Nedelya.

He also underlined the importance of normalization of relations based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests.

According to the ambassador, this situation is disadvantageous for Lithuanians, as it limits their potential in the spheres of economic, cultural and other ties.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that relations between these two countries are at a hopeless impasse. The intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and cultural relations isn't working. Despite this quagmire, Russia remains the predominant trading partner for Lithuania, due to playing a significant role in Lithuanian exports.