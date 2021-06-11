UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Lithuania Says Bilateral Relations Remain At Lowest Level

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Says Bilateral Relations Remain at Lowest Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The relations of Russia and Lithuania remain at the lowest level due to Vilnius' unwillingness to move on to a positive agenda, Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Alexey Isakov said.

"Unfortunately, there has been little change in our bilateral relations. They continue to remain at the lowest level. This is caused by the obvious unwillingness of Vilnius to move to a positive agenda, to abandon provocative attacks and anti-Russian rhetoric, sometimes even crossing the line of decency," he said in an interview with Russian-language Lithuanian newspaper Ekspres-Nedelya.

He also underlined the importance of normalization of relations based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests.

According to the ambassador, this situation is disadvantageous for Lithuanians, as it limits their potential in the spheres of economic, cultural and other ties.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that relations between these two countries are at a hopeless impasse. The intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and cultural relations isn't working. Despite this quagmire, Russia remains the predominant trading partner for Lithuania, due to playing a significant role in Lithuanian exports.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Vilnius Lithuania

Recent Stories

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

14 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

29 minutes ago

94,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

45 minutes ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.